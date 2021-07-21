Shiru Wa GP hits major YouTube milestone

Shiru Wa GP has attained over 68 million YouTube views.

Kikuyu gospel artiste Shiru Wa GP’s songs are some of the most recognisable when it comes to gospel music in the country. Even though she prefers to sing in her native Kikuyu language, music fans still highly appreciate her tunes and are constantly signing along. The award-winning singer has become the first female artiste to attain 68,000,000 views on her YouTube channel.

Shiru joined YouTube in 2016 and has garnered 252,000 subscribers so far. “GLORY & HONOR TO GOD 🙏🏾👏🏽❤ NAMED FIRST FEMALE KENYAN 🇰🇪 GOSPEL MUSICIAN TO HAVE 68,000,000+ MILLION VIEWS On YouTube #ShiruwagpOfficial . THANK YOU and Congratulations 😭😭😭 #TeamShiruwaGp and My Fans All Over for this ❤ Milestones being a Central Kikuyu Gospel Artist. NAWAPEEEEENNDAAA ❤❤❤ I’M HUMBLED.” She posted on her Instagram page. she concludes the post by quoting a bible verse; “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13.

Shiru is the CEO of a musical school called Finetune School Of Music in Kiambu.