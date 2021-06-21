Shiv Mandavia and father win ‘Fathers  Golf day’ at Railways Club

Shiv Mandavia teamed up with his father Jitu Mandavia to win the inaugural ‘Fathers Day’ golf championship at Nairobi Railways Golf Club, Nairobi.

Shiv and his dad carded a total of 46 points to win the tournament sponsored by Johnie Walker and involved pairs of fathers and their sons competing in a nine hole round played in a four ball better format.

Shiv drilled an incredible hole in one on the par three hole number 6 to clinch the award ahead of second placed Ali Mwanzi and his son Faiz Mwanzi who posted 42 points.

Michael Nderitu who teamed up with his son Isaiah Nderitu managed 40 points to claim third position in the tournament.

