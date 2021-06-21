Shiv Mandavia and father win ‘Fathers  Golf day’ at Railways Club

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Shivu Mandavia ,second right,with his father Jitu Mandavia ,second left,with Ali Mwanzi and his son Faiz Mwanzi during the Father's Day Golf tournament at Railways Golf Club.

 

Shiv Mandavia teamed up with his father Jitu Mandavia to win the inaugural ‘Fathers  Day’  golf championship at Nairobi Railways Golf Club, Nairobi.

Jitu Mandavia,L, with his son Shivu Mandavia receive their award after winning the Father’s Day Golf Tournament at Railways Golf Club.

Shiv and his dad carded a total of 46 points to win the tournament sponsored by Johnie Walker and involved pairs of fathers and their sons competing in a nine hole round played in a four ball better format.

Faiz Mwanzi ,L, with his son and playing partner Ali Mwanzi receive their award after finishing in second place.

Shiv drilled an incredible hole in one on the par three hole number 6 to clinch the award ahead of second placed Ali Mwanzi and his son Faiz Mwanzi who posted 42 points.

Michael Nderitu and with his son Isiah Nderitu receive their Third place finisher award.

Michael Nderitu who teamed up with his son Isaiah Nderitu  managed 40 points to claim third position in the tournament.

