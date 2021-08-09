Shiveka re-appointed member of Health and Safety committee of FIH

Veteran broadcaster Elynah Shiveka has been re-appointed as member of the Health and Safety Committee of International Hockey Federation[FIH].

Shiveka who also doubles up as the Deputy President of Kenya Hockey Union will be serving her second term in a bid to raise the global status and popularity of the game effective today.

“It is our pleasure to inform you that the FIH Executive Board, during its meeting held on 4 August in Tokyo, has re-appointed you as Member of the Health and Safety Committee . The new term is starting immediately and will terminate at the first Executive Board meeting after Congress 2022, normally held in March 2023” part of the letter read.

The overall aim of the Health and Safety Committee is to assist the FIH by providing recommendations on the health and safety activities (physical and psychological wellbeing of athletes, officials, coaches, event staff and spectators), facilitating FIH compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code and IOC Medical Code or reviewing medical policies.

Sports journalist, deputy president @FieldhockeyKE and sports arbiter Elynah Shiveka being awarded as a heroine by Butere sub-county deputy county commissioner on this #MashujaaDay

Congratulations 🇰🇪

📸Daily Nation pic.twitter.com/wlTMTAN9Dq — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) October 20, 2020

The former winger for national team was elated by the opportunity and promised to promote further growth and development of the sport in the continent through formulation and implementation of appropriate policies and programs aimed at getting the game to another level.

“I am honoured to continue serving again. They believed in me because of the good work we have doing. I will passionately continue serving this beautiful game not only in Kenya but beyond our boarders” the Deputy Chairperson of Sports Disputes Tribunal said.

The International Hockey Federation is recognised by the International Olympic Committee[IOC] as the sole ultimate governing body for the sport of Hockey throughout the world and the Code of Conduct is adopted and implemented as part of the FIH’s continuing efforts to preserve the integrity of the sport of hockey.

The Code of Conduct aims to promote the highest standard of behaviour and conduct in the management and administration of hockey and is an effective means to deter any Committee/Panel Member from conducting themselves improperly or in a manner that is contrary to the spirit of hockey.