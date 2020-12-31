The South African rapper just concluded her trip in Arusha, Tanzania

South African rapper Sho Madjozi is in Kenya. The rapper, singer, songwriter and actress landed in Kenya after completing a tour and performance in Tanzania. The rapper performed at the Time Out concert in Arusha before landing in Kenya.

Sho Madjozi, whose real name is Maya Christinah Xichavo Wegerif, is a nominee for the MTV Africa Music Awards under the Best Female category. She is nominated alongside Yemi Alade, Sheebah, Simi, Busiswa, Soraia Ramos and Tiwa Savage.

By the way I just touched down Kenya ?? what it do — Felicia (@ShoMadjozi) December 30, 2020

Tweeting, “By the way, I just touched down in Kenya,” the rapper was welcomed to the country by her Kenyan fans.

The rapper is currently at the Sarova White Sands Hotel in Mombasa where she is set to perform tonight alongside Nadia Mukami and the Dynamiques Band.

If you can’t make it to Sarova, you can listen to her mixtape instead.

Happy New year!

