Shock as angry villagers’ butcher woman for killing daughter in Kakamega

A 30 year old woman has been killed by angry villagers at Furfural village, Likuyani Sub-County, Kakamega County after reportedly killing her 4-year-old daughter.

The woman is said to have killed her daughter before dumping her body in a nearby bush, this allegedly being the second incident of killing of her own child.

Confirming the incident, Likuyani Sub-County Police Commander Charles Muthui said irate villagers carrying crude weapons descended on Jacline Ndinda killing her instantly after the discovery of the child body in a neighbouring farm.

The villagers killed Ndinda with the belief that she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

Muthui explained that this was the second incident of Ndinda killing her own child with the first incident having been reported two months ago.

The bodies of the woman and daughter were removed by the police to Kitale Mortuary.

The Sub-County Police Commander however called for calm as the police commence further investigations.