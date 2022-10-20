Shock in Gatundu North as man kills his 23 yrs old wife

The residents of Gaitara village in Gatundu North are in mourning after a man stabbed to death his 23-year-old wife after a marital disagreement.

Moses Ndung’u is reported to have engaged in a brief scuffle with Alice Wanjiru before he stabbed her on the hands, legs and at the back leaving her for the dead.

According to the residents, the disagreement begun on Tuesday night when Ndung’u, a known drunkard was reportedly seen beating Wanjiru at Gatukuyu market.

The matter escalated when the two got back into the single-roomed rental house they were living in with their two children.

Neighbours now blame the high uptake of alcohol and drugs for the murder even as they pointed an accusing finger at the local authorities accusing them of laxity in dealing with the drug and subsatnce abuse menace.

They have now called on local religious leaders to join hands in the fight against drugs as well as praying for the constituency saying it needs divine intervention.