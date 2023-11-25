Shofco hosts 2nd Tambua Showcase in Korogocho 

Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) on Saturday, November 25 hosted second edition of Tambua! Showcase in Korogocho slums in an event that brought together over 3000 youth at St. John’s Amphitheatre.

The event was graced by top Kenyan celebrities in the music industry including Jua Kali and Susana Owiyo.

Also in attendance was former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga who called on the youth to avoid being used by politicians.

“Youth must resist being used by politicians for selfish gains. The youth must come together and use their talents to earn a living just like what we are witnessing today.

“I love seeing youth who are hardworking and are ready to go an extra mile to change their lives,” CJ emeritus said.

On his part, Jua Kali called on the youth to showcase their talents whenever an opportunity presents itself.

“You never know where your luck is. While growing in this industry, many people misused me but I ever gave up. I soldiered on to where I am today.

“Challenges are there, but that should not stop you from nurturing your talent. People may discourage you, but never give up,” the Genge Rapper said.

SHFOCO Founder and CEO Dr. Kennedy Odede, who was also in attendance, said he was impressed by the impact Tambua! Showcase has made since its inception in September.

“I’m so proud to see that we are touching lives. I have seen youth from the first Tambua! Showcase recording music and they are working with their mentors such as Octopizo. This is what we want. We need to see touchable results in everything we do,” he said.

Dr. Odede further noted that he was so proud of the mentors who have come on board to support his initiative of changing the lives of slum youth.

“I am so proud to see all of you here today. Susana, Jua Kali, CJ and others. When we come together, we can do many things and we can uplift the lives of many,” Dr Odede added.

Tambua! Koch winners were awarded money between Ksh 15,000 and Ksh 50,000 and linked to mentors who can work with them to shape their careers.

SHOFCO is seeking to reach 2.2 million youth in the next five years through various causes.