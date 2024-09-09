Feudal Japanese set drama ‘Shogun’ won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on Sunday night.

The series broke the record of ‘13 Emmys a night’ set by the 2008 limited series “John Adams”.

The Creative Arts Emmys are awards presented prior to the main award ceremony and are not aired during the main event.

As such, Shogun could still stand to win up to 5 more Emmys during the main award ceremony on September 15.

According the AP Entertainment, the show “won all but two of the possible 16 trophies it could have claimed on Sunday night, including Emmys for costumes, makeup, editing, stunts and cinematography, along with a best guest actor in a drama Emmy for Néstor Carbonell.”

Meanwhile, actress Angela Bassett received her first Emmy at the same awards for outstanding narration on National Geographic’s nature documentary “Queens”.

Speaking about her win, Bassett said, “We don’t work for these, but we receive them for all the hard work that we do.

“Of course, it’s not work that you do alone, even though it’s for narration.

“There’s a whole team that pursued me and believed in me, fought for me, and worked with me to tell this amazing story of females in the wild kingdom, led by an all-female production team, a first in wildlife documentary filmmaking.”

Ms Bassett is now halfway to becoming an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) actress.

She has two Oscar nominations and received an honourary Oscar in January this year.

“This is one of the big ones, and that doesn’t usually happen,” Bassett said.

“Whenever you’re acknowledged, I’m just, you know, a girl who just wanted to act.

“My mentors were way out ahead of me. I just looked to them and got inspiration and hope and, and I just put my focus, my energy and my love to try to make it happen in my life and for my life.”

Other winners of the night include Jamie Lee Curtis for her guest role on the popular series ‘The Bear’ and Michaela Coen for her guest appearance on Prime Video’s ‘Mr & Mrs Smith.’