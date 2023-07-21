Nigerian superstar Ruger was to headline the event that was slated for July 29.

The organisers of the Shoke Shoke Festival, Mwanaume Ni Effort, have announced the cancellation of the second edition of the Shoke Shoke Festival that was meant to take place on July 29.

Announcing the news via a statement released online the organisers cited growing concerns of unrest within the country as the main reason for rescheduling the event. Further adding that the headliners Ruger and Sun-El would still perform at the festival in Spetember.

“Due to the ongoing political unrest and “Maandamano” demonstrations in Nairobi, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the festival from July 29 to September 9. All performing acts, including Ruger and Sun-El, are set to entertain fans on the new festival date,” the statement read.

Further citing concerns about the safety of the fans and suppliers, MNE said that moving the date forward would ensure a more enjoyable experience for all involved.

“The safety and well-being of our suppliers, vendors, artists, partners, and, most importantly, you – our valued attendees – are of utmost importance to us,” the organisers said, adding, “We believe that moving the festival forward to a future date will ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for everyone involved.”

If you had already bought tickets to the event, no need to worry, the tickets will still be valid for the new September date.

“Rest assured that your current tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure a seamless transition to the new date, with improved amenities and an even more unforgettable experience for each attendee,” the statement clarified.

The July edition of the Shoke Shoke festival would have been the second edition following the critically acclaimed festival that took place early this year headlined by Ayra Starr.

Read full statement.