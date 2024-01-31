Short stay facilities, integral contributor in Tourism Sector, says Mutua

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua Wednesday said the ministry is actively seeking public input to refine the regulations governing short stay facilities.

Speaking during the first annual Kenya Women in Tourism Association Conference in Kenya, he said short stay facilities famously known as Airbnb’s are important contributors to the flourishing tourism sector.

“Despite recent challenges, I urge women and youth to consider investing in these facilities as it is important that we explore the innovative alternatives to conventional accommodation”

Mutua acknowledged the existing complexities surrounding the business, but reaffirmed the public of the industry’s commitment to proactive measures with a primary focus on enhancing safety and sustainability for visitors.

“We will establish new regulations that harmonize growth and security in the country’s vibrant tourism industry,” added Mutua.

The conference is a platform for stakeholders to engage in dialogue, forge partnerships and propel a positive change in the tourism sector.