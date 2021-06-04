Shot in the arm for WRC Safari Rally drivers as betting firm provides sponsorship

Online betting site Betika has announced financial sponsorship for four key local rally drivers ahead of the WRC Safari Rally scheduled for June 24-27.

The sponsorship through the Betika na Community Initiative for the support worth KES 80m to the 4 Kenyan teams, comprises of drivers and navigators who will take part in the event which returns to the Kenyan soil after 19 years of waiting.

“In the core front of nurturing talent and supporting sports diversity, Betika Na Community today has extended its support to 8 Kenyan rally participants who will be taking part in this year’s World Rally Championship. We stand behind our drivers and we will give them the push to make Kenya proud” part of the statement by the firm read.

The four drivers led by Kenyan Division One driver Hussein Malik, youngster Andrew Muiruri set to make a switch for the ‘Time Trial Races” better known as TT,autocross champion Maxine Wahome who will be upgrading from her regular motorcross seat and the runner up of 2018 National Autocross Championship Rehan Shah are among a total 58 drivers who have confirmed participation at the upcoming global showpiece.

Present during the launch of the event was Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed who urged other corporates to invest in sporting activities in the country in order to help in nurturing talent.

“I call upon corporates to borrow a leaf from Betika and join in supporting teams, individual athletes, and sports organizations to develop and nurture sports talent.

The sponsorship of the rally drivers and navigators in this year’s Safari Rally Championship is a true testament of the faith in preparations and quality of rally we are anticipating” she said.

Driver Maxine and her navigator Chantal young made history to be the first Kenyan all-women team to participate in the World Safari Rally Championship while Linet Ayuko is the other lady in the team who will be Hussein Malik’s navigator.

The sponsorship is in line with the gaming firm’s commitment to nurture Kenyan sportsmen and give them a push towards achieving both their goals and putting Kenya on the global spotlight.

