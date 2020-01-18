A show down is looming in Western Kenya following a planned parallel meeting from the second building bridges to unity consultative forum.

A section of Luhya leaders have vowed to boycott the planned Bukhungu stadium meeting presided over by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and hold a separate rally at Bumani grounds in Mumias.

Leaders supporting the second phase of the BBI taskforce are at the Bukhungu stadium in Kakamega for a second regional forum aimed at fine tuning the current report of the taskforce.

Police have warned the leaders against holding the meeting with a permit.

In as much as the two groups support the BBI process, the bone of contention has been the implementation criteria of the report, with questions abound why public resources would be further be used to seek more views over a matter leaders say has already being canvassed by the previous taskforce.

