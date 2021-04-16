Showdown as Murgor-JSC clash over ‘vacuum in Judiciary’ claim

A war of words ensued between renowned lawyer Philip Murgor and the Judicial Service Commission JSC Friday in the ongoing search for the next Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.

Murgor, a Senior Counsel, first dived into turbulence when he appeared to blame the current problems facing the Judiciary on immediate former Chief Justice David Maraga and lack of a firm replacement after his exit.

“There could have been many reasons that the CJ speaking at the steps of the Supreme Court to everyone concerned may not have been the best solution. Whatever it is, it didn’t work.” He said

In his foremost submission to the JSC interviewing panel, Murgor indicated that he had “discerned from a memorandum submitted by KMJA that, to some extent, there was a disconnect between the administration of the immediate past Chief Justice (David Maraga) and Presiding Judges in some of the work they were doing.”

“My solution, if I were to be appointed Chief Justice, is to be a Chief Justice who, to use another description for leadership, walk around leadership style where you spend a lot of time visiting your colleagues in the divisions, in the counties, in the magistrates’ courts, I think I would spend much more time visiting them and listening to their problems.” He went on

This prompted an interjection from Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, a member of the committee, who put him to task over his claim.

‘‘Senior council, did you say the situation is different now because we do not have the chief justice?’’ Mwilu asked

Appearing unmoved, Murgor, a former Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would maintain his position.

“I said, as long as it is not the chief justice the situation may not change and I am not saying the Acting Chief Justice (Mwilu) is not doing her best, I am simply saying it is not the same as having a Chief Justice because the Chief Justice ultimately is responsible.” He responded

“Anyone in an acting position is also acting for a temporary time. You don’t start anything you can’t finish.” He added

It is at this point that Mwilu demanded to know why the Nairobi-based lawyer would make a claim as enormous as he had just delivered.

“Is it Senior Counsel’s considered opinion that for this last four now almost five months there has been a vacuum in the judiciary?” Mwilu asked

Without much hesitation, Murgor affirmed his position saying “It is not an opinion, it is a fact. There is no substantive Chief Justice in office.”

But Mwilu would take none of it, making it known to Murgor that his claim was just his own view and that he was 100 percent entitled to it even though the commission’s view was totally different.

“There cannot be a vacuum and I am not aware that the acts of an acting director or Chief Justice would be reviewed on account of having been executed during the period of acting,” She charged

While making the case for his suitability to be the next CJ, The 60-year-old Murgor maintained his position that the current Judiciary needed a change in direction. He claimed that the judiciary ‘which is a huge organization, is slowing down, is grinding to some sort of halt,’

“It’s not the question of improving, it’s what will I do to ensure that the system doesn’t stop altogether. I liken the problems facing the judiciary to the recent massive container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal.” He said

He added that “I sit here with a firm belief that it is unlikely that anyone in the ship that is called the judiciary can get the ship to move on,”

He says the challenges currently facing the establishment require someone who currently operates from the outside, and that he was the best-placed person to do that.

“The problems of the judiciary today that require outside intervention is in simple terms a different approach. As the old saying goes, when you are in a hole stop digging.” He said

He reiterated that “like the ship in the Suez Canal, the captain must have tried hopping to get out, but it was obvious that the only intervention that could resolve the issue of the ship in the Suez Canal was an external intervention.”

Murgor was the fifth candidate to be interviewed for the vacant Chief Justice position this week. Five more candidates including Justice Nduma Nderu of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, Lawyer Fred Ngatia, Justice William Ouko, Prof. Wekesa Moni, and Alice Yano.