Showdown looms as house resumes debate on Political Parties Amendment Bill

A fresh heated debate is looming at the National Assembly Wednesday as members reconvene for a third special sitting to continue debating the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021. Having dispensed with seven clauses in the bill in the previous special sitting, members are expected to start considering amendments on Clause 8 which is said to be the most contentious touching on the timelines for the formation of a coalition political party. Political experts say the contentious issues remain controversial because they are political and have far reaching consequences.

