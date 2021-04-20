As of this month, Showmax mobile subscribers in Kenya will pay Ksh 300 a month for access to the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device. This is a 20% reduction on the previous price point of Ksh 380. Speaking about the price change, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, says, “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more Kenyans enjoying our proudly African stories.”