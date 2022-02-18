Showmax teases new original Kenyan show

The internet TV service also unveiled local original shows for 2022.

Showmax has unveiled its 2022 local originals slate at its first-event content showcase in Kenya. The exclusive event, graced by the stars of Showmax Originals, media, fans and industry stakeholders, kicked off with its just-launched drama series Single Kiasi that follows three women navigating dating in Nairobi.

Showmax also offered an exclusive screening of the first episode of the highly-anticipated second season of the hit Kenyan procedural Crime and Justice, a thrilling 48 minutes that set detectives Makena and Silas on a deadly path with a powerful, mysterious enemy.

Crime and Justice Season 2 is set to premiere on Showmax on Monday, 21 February 2022

Reuben Odanga will take on a new project in partnership with Showmax this year. The award-winning filmmaker is behind the popular Maisha Magic East Swahili telenovela Selina and Nafsi, the 2021 romantic drama which made history as the first Kenyan film to run in cinemas for eight consecutive weeks.

Also included in the star-studded event was a surprise teaser of the internet TV service’s next Kenyan original series. The13-part thriller series will debut later in the year and revolves around twin sisters, Linda and Nicole, at war after a betrayal that changes their lives forever. Years later, one of the sisters breaks out of prison and takes over the seemingly wonderful life of her identical twin, with disastrous consequences. The 30-second teaser features Kalasha Award-winning actress Serah Ndanu (Sumu la Penzi, Pieces of Us) in the double role of Linda and Nicole. The series is helmed by Abdi Shuria (known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi and Ayaanle), King Muriuki (The XYZ Show) and Abu Melita.