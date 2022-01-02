Shows coming to Showmax in 2022

Featuring the Why Women Kill 2 and Dr Death Season One.

Dr Death

Based on the terrifying true story of Christopher Duntsch since nicknamed Dr Death. The crime drama stars Joshua Jackson as ostensibly brilliant young neurosurgeon Dr Christopher Duntsch. After several of Duntsch’s procedures end with patients maimed or dead, two fellow physicians and a Dallas prosecutor set out to stop him and discover a system rigged to fail the most vulnerable among us.

The phenomenal cast includes Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Anna Sophia Robb, Meryl Streep’s daughter, Grace Gummer and Kelsey Grammer.

When: The series began streaming on New Year’s.

Smother

When Val Ahern’s husband Denis is found dead the morning after a family party, Val begins to interrogate the events that unfolded the night before, but the deeper she delves into her family’s secrets the more she realises how her late husband’s controlling, manipulative behaviour had a deep effect on each member of the family and could have led to his death.

Smother has been renewed for a second season run.

When: From January 1st

Why Women Kill Season 2

The deliciously deadly second season of the addictive drama Why Women Kill is now streaming on Showmax.

Allison Tolman headlines this season as Alma Fillcot, a frumpy 1940s housewife desperate to join an exclusive local garden club.

When: From January 1st

Euphoria Season 2

This groundbreaking, controversial hit series stars Zendaya as teenage addict Rue who struggles to find happiness and hope while balancing the pressures of love and loss amid the intertwining lives of the town of East Highland.

The first season and the two episodes from both Rue’s and Jules’ perspectives are also available to stream.

When: Premieres on January 10th