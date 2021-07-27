Showtime releases trailer for hit show “Dexter”

The original show was a hit show in Kenya in 2006

Dexter is back.

The Hit show “Dexter” is making a comeback in November of this year. Showtime released the trailer for the revival show on Monday night teasing what they’re calling “Dexter: New Blood.” The new show will be a 10-episode limited series with Michael C. Hall reprising his role as a blood-spatter expert by day and serial killer by night, Dexter.

As per the trailer, Dexter is now living in the fictional upstate New York small town of Iron Lake. He’s going by the name Jimmy Lindsay. The show picks up almost a decade since the series finale.

Cast in the revival show is Clancy Brown, who plays Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, Julia Jones as Dexter’s love interest, and Jamie Chung.