Shujaa aiming for a top finish in Rugby World Cup

The Kenya rugby sevens national team Shujaa who qualified for a sixth consecutive Rugby World Cup 7s is seeking for a great tourney when they kick off their globa campaign against Tonga at the Cape Town Stadium on September 9 in South Africa

Shujaa, who qualified for the event after finishing third during the Rugby Africa Sevens championships held in Uganda back in April this year, will have to knock out the Oceania nation if they are to progress to the next stage.

The two-time semifinalists, have reached the last four in 2009 in Dubai under the tutelage of the late Benjamin Ayimba and again in 2013 in Moscow with Mike Friday at the helm.

The team made its World Cup debut in 2001 in Mar del Plata, and has been a regular, taking part in subsequent editions in 2005 (Hong Kong), 2009 (Dubai), 2013 (Moscow) and 2018 (San Francisco).

On 9 September, the 40 best men’s and women’s international teams will take to the field in Cape Town determined to leave their mark on Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022.

New Zealand head to South Africa as defending champions in both the men’s and women’s tournaments after the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens made history in San Francisco four years ago.

Both Kiwi teams will have to be at their best if they are to retain their crowns again, though, with double men’s Olympic champions Fiji, women’s Rio gold medallists Australia and hosts South Africa among those keen to end their respective reigns.

Twelve teams – four women’s and eight men’s – pre-qualified for RWC Sevens 2022 thanks to their performance at the previous tournament in San Francisco.

New Zealand, France, Australia and the USA booked their place in Cape Town by reaching the women’s semi-finals at RWC Sevens 2018. They will be joined in September by hosts South Africa, who were 14th four years ago.

A further 11 women’s teams have made sure of their place at RWC Sevens 2022 through regional qualifying. Those are Japan, China, Fiji, Brazil, Colombia, Canada, Madagascar, England, Ireland, Poland and Spain.

