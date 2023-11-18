Shujaa and Lionesses dominate opponents on day 1 of Safari Sevens

The National rugby Sevens team ‘Shujaa’ maintained a 100% record on day one of Safari Sevens rugby tournament at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

Kenya Shujaa began their group A matches by seeing off South Africa’s All Stars 36-0. Patrick Odongo opened the scoring with an early try, with Kevin Wekesa adding another to extend Shujaa’s lead.

Team captain Vincent Onyala and Brian Mutugi also dotted for Kenya. In their second match, Shujaa beat rivals Uganda 17-5, before thrashing Tropics 33-5 in their 3rd match.

Shujaa will face United Kingdom’s Red Wailers on Sunday in their last Pool A match. Their counterparts, Kenya Morans registered mixed results.

Morans beat South Africa’s Western Province 24-0 in their opening Pool B match, before securing a narrow 14-12 win over Japan’s Samurai.

However, they lost 22-7 to KCB in their 3rd match

Morans will face Germany tomorrow in their last Pool B match.

In the Women’s category, Kenya Lionesses defeated neighbours Uganda, 12-5, before seeing off their junior side Cubs 33-7.Lionesses will face Tropic 7s tomorrow in their last Pool match.

Safari Sevens Fixtures

Sunday 19th November 2023

Men:Tropic 7s vs Uganda |10:00am

Men:Shujaa vs Red Wailers |10:22am

Men:Western Province vs Samurai|10:44am

Men: Germany vs Morans |11:06am

Women:Tropic 7s vs Lionesses|11:28am

Women:Cubs vs Uganda|11:50am

Men Cup semis : 1st pool B vs 2nd pool A |12:12pm

Men Cup semis :1st pool A VS 2nd pool B |12:34pm

Men 5th Semis :3rd pool B vs 4th pool A |12:56pm

Men 5th semis:3rd pool A vs 4th pool B|1:18pm

Women semis:1st WA vs 4th WA |1:40pm

Women semis :2nd WA vs 3rd WA |2:02 pm

Men 9th and 10th:5th pool A vs loser 34|2:44pm

Men 7th and 8th:Loser 33 vs Winner 32 |3:06pm

Mens 5th Final :Winner 33 vs Winner 34|3:28pm

Women 3rd and 4th :Loser 35 vs Loser 36 |3:50pm

Mens 3rd and 4th: Loser 31 vs Loser 32|4:12 pm

Womens final :Winner 35 vs winner 36|4:37pm

Main Final:Winner 31 vs Winner 32 |5:02pm