Shujaa beats Samurai to retain  Safari Seven’s title

Kenya Sevens rugby team ‘Shujaa’ are the winners of this year’s Safari Sevens tournament after seeing off a resilient Samurai 19-0 in a closely contested final at RFUEA grounds Nairobi.

Patrick Odongo scored the first try that was converted by Tony Omondi.

The home side did not add more tries and went to the break with the lead secured from Odongo’s effort.

When the second half began, an overload set Kevin Wekesa through for a try, which meant the lead was extended to 12-0. Shujaa took advantage of their numerical strength, given that the opponents were reduced to six men.

After resumption Kevin Wekesa touched down for Kenya while Patrick Odongo added the third try that was converted by Tony Omondi to hand Shujaa the victory.

Enroute to the final the nine time champions humbled Germany 19-5 in the last four while Samurai defeated Uganda 21-19.

Safari Seven’s Results

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Men: Tropic 7s 7-33 Uganda | 9:30am

Men: Shujaa 34-7 Red Wailers | 9:52am

Men: Western Province, 10-28 Samurai, 10:14 a.m.

Men: Germany 15-14 Morans | 10:36am

Women: Tropic 7 Lionesses|10:58am

Women: Cubs Uganda | 11:20am

Men Cup semis: Samurai 21-19 Uganda | 12:02 p.m.

Men Cup semis: Shujaa 19-5 Germany | 12:24pm

Men 5th Semis: Kenya Morans 26-10 Tropics | 12:46pm

Men 5th semis: Red Wailers 19-29 KCB | 1:08 p.m.

Women semis: 1:30 p.m.

Women semis: 1:52 pm

Men 9th and 10th: SA All Stars 28-19 Western Province | 2:34 p.m.

Men 7th and 8th: Red Wailers | 2:56 p.m.

Men’s 5th Final: Morans 26-0 KCB | 3:18pm

Women 3rd and 4th: Cubs 31–7 Tropics | 3:40pm

Men’s 3rd and 4th: Uganda 31-5 Germany | 4:05 pm

Women’s final: Kenya Lionesses 15-12 Uganda | 4:30pm

Main Final: Shujaa 19-0 Samurai | 4:55 p.m.