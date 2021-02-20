Shujaa begin Madrid Sevens with win, Lionesses suffer defeat

Written By: Bernard Okumu

National rugby sevens team at the ongoing Madrid sevens'

 

The national  men’s rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’ began their campaign at the Madrid Sevens with a  35-17 win against Portugal in their first game at the two weekend long tournament organized by Spain Rugby Union.

The tournament includes  teams that have already earned slots at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games.

Kenya is set to play home side Spain in their last piece of action on day one on Saturday evening. The tournament is a 5-team, round-robin event .

Teams will play two matches each on the opening day and two more on Sunday thereafter ranking play off and a final.

Shujaa will face USA before  playing Argentina on match day two sunday.

Shujaa’s counterparts ,’Kenya Lionesses’ began their female tournament campaign with  two opening defeats losing 29-7 to USA and 36-0 to Russia. ‘Lionesses’ are set to face France in their closing match on day one. They  will face an uphill task in their  quest to advancing in the tournament  when they come up against Spain and Poland in their final round robbing match on sunday.

