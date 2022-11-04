Shujaa comes short against Ireland in Hong Kong

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

The national rugby sevens team ‘Shujaa’lost 12-28 to Ireland in their opening group D match of the 1st leg of the World Rugby sevens series in Hong Kong.

Shujaa trailed 5-14 at half time and despite Billy Odhiambo scoring two tries Ireland never looked back and went ahead to dominate their East African opponents walking away with the crucial win.

Niasl Comerford and Jack Kelly scored a try a piece while Jordan Conroy touched down twice to help their team to the victory.

Kenya next faces Argentina in its second pool D match before wrapping up their group campaign against Canada. The two final group games will be played on Saturday.

After the Hong Kong leg the 11-round series will move to Dubai for the second round scheduled December 2nd-3rd 2022.

 

  

Latest posts

NCBA Golf Series heads to Thika Sports Club for the 16th leg

Bernard Okumu

Namwamba meets KPL Chairmen,promises to resolve local football stalemate

Maxwell Wasike

KNRC enters penultimate round in Machakos as Karan and Jasmeet jostle for title

Bernard Okumu

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: