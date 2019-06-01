Shujaa draw Australia, fall to South Africa in Paris 7s

The Kenya National Rugby Sevens team, Shujaa, need to beat Wales in their last Pool match in the last leg of the 2018/19 HSBC World Rugby Series in Paris, France, if they are to qualify for their first Main Cup Quarter Finals this season.

Shujaa came into this weekend in Paris, France; aware that collecting maximum points will keep them in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series come next season.

The Paul Murunga coached side started off their campaign with a 19-19 draw against Australia in the 1st Pool B match, before being crushed by South Africa in the 2nd match.

The defending champions were quick off the mark, taking the lead against Shujaa, only for Jacob Ojee and Andrew Amonde to put Kenya in the lead by half time.

However, a superb second-half display from South Africa simply outclassed a resilient Kenyan team, with the match ending in a 29-12 score line.