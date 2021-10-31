Shujaa edge Germany to reclaim Safari Sevens Crown

Shujaa are the new Safari 7s champions, lifting the Robin Cahill trophy after edging Germany 12-5 in a thriller-a-minute final at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday 30 October 2021.
Tournament MVP Alvin Otieno opened the scoring, finding himself in space and racing clear to score under the posts, Johnstone Olindi converting for a 7-0 score.
It remained a tight contest, Germany getting back into it on the stroke of halftime when Jack Hunt touched down, his unconverted try taking the scores to 7-5 at the interval.
The second half was an arm-wrestle, each team giving as good as they got. Shujaa would be dealt a blow when Collins Shikoli was sent to the bin but Germany failed to capitalize on the extra man. The Germans were down to six moments later when Carlos Soteras was sent to the bin.
Bush Mwale would make a darting run down the left flank, creating a platform for Herman Humwa to carry the ball closer to the tryline, Olindi picking up the ensuing loose ball, shimmying past his defender to score the decisive try as Shujaa reclaimed the title that they last won in 2016.
Collated Day three results:
Cup Quarters
Samurai 17 – Morans 21
Shujaa 19 – Uganda 12
KCB 10 – Red Wailers 21
Zimbabwe 14 – Germany 31
Ninth place semis
Chipu 19 – Stallions 0
SA All Stars 7s 5 – Spain 19
Fifth place Semis
Uganda 17 – Samurai 14
KCB 0 – Zimbabwe 24
Cup Semis
Morans 17 – Shujaa 19
Red Wailers 7 – Germany 26
11th place final
SA All Stars 7s Academy 19 – Stallions 7s 12
9th place final
Spain 33 – Chipu 21
7th place final
Samurai 31 – KCB 17
5th place final
Uganda 29 – Zimbabwe 12
3rd place playoff
Morans 12 – Red Wailers 5
Final
Shujaa 12 – Germany 5