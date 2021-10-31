Shujaa edge Germany to reclaim Safari Sevens Crown

Shujaa are the new Safari 7s champions, lifting the Robin Cahill trophy after edging Germany 12-5 in a thriller-a-minute final at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday 30 October 2021.

Tournament MVP Alvin Otieno opened the scoring, finding himself in space and racing clear to score under the posts, Johnstone Olindi converting for a 7-0 score.

It remained a tight contest, Germany getting back into it on the stroke of halftime when Jack Hunt touched down, his unconverted try taking the scores to 7-5 at the interval.

The second half was an arm-wrestle, each team giving as good as they got. Shujaa would be dealt a blow when Collins Shikoli was sent to the bin but Germany failed to capitalize on the extra man. The Germans were down to six moments later when Carlos Soteras was sent to the bin.

Bush Mwale would make a darting run down the left flank, creating a platform for Herman Humwa to carry the ball closer to the tryline, Olindi picking up the ensuing loose ball, shimmying past his defender to score the decisive try as Shujaa reclaimed the title that they last won in 2016.

Collated Day three results:

Cup Quarters

Samurai 17 – Morans 21

Shujaa 19 – Uganda 12

KCB 10 – Red Wailers 21

Zimbabwe 14 – Germany 31

Ninth place semis

Chipu 19 – Stallions 0

SA All Stars 7s 5 – Spain 19

Fifth place Semis

Uganda 17 – Samurai 14

KCB 0 – Zimbabwe 24

Cup Semis

Morans 17 – Shujaa 19

Red Wailers 7 – Germany 26

11th place final

SA All Stars 7s Academy 19 – Stallions 7s 12

9th place final

Spain 33 – Chipu 21

7th place final

Samurai 31 – KCB 17

5th place final

Uganda 29 – Zimbabwe 12

3rd place playoff

Morans 12 – Red Wailers 5

Final

Shujaa 12 – Germany 5