Shujaa headlines group A as Safari 7’s fixtures are released

Defending champions Shujaa and 2021 losing finalists Germany are the top seeds for this year’s Safari 7s taking place from 17th to 19th November 2023 at the RFUEA Ground.
Shujaa headline Pool A which also features Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All Stars and Tropic 7s while Germany headline Pool B which features Morans, Samurai, KCB and Western Province Select.
The Lionesses headline the women’s competition which features Uganda, TUKS 7s, Cubs and Tropic 7s.
Safari 7s Men’s Competition
Pool A: Shujaa, Red Wailers, Uganda, SA All Stars, Tropic 7s
Pool B: Germany, Morans, Samurai, KCB, Western Province Select
Women: Lionesses, Uganda, TUKS 7s, Cubs, Tropic 7s
Day One Order of Play | Saturday 18 Nov 2023
Women: Uganda v Tropic 7s | 8.30am
Women: Lionesses v TUKS 7s | 8.52am
Men:Red Wailers v Tropic 7s | 9:14am
Men:Uganda vs SA all stars |9:36am
Men :Moran vs Western Province |9:58am
Men:samurai vs KCB |10:20 am
Women:Cubs vs Tuks |10:42 am
Women:Uganda vs Lionesses |11:04am
Men:Shujaa vs SA all stars| 11:46am
Men:Red wailers vs Uganda |12:08pm
Men:Germany vs KCB |12:30pm
Men:Morans vs Samurai|12:52pm
Women:Lionesses vs Cubs|1:14pm
Women:Tuks vs Tropic 7s |1:36pm
Men:Uganda vs Shujaa |1:58pm
Men:SA all stars vs Tropic 7s |2:20pm
Men:Samurai vs Germany|2:42pm
Men:KCB vs Western Province |3:04pm
Women:Tuks vs Uganda |3:46pm
Women:Tropic7s vs Cubs|4:08pm
Men:SA All stars vs Red Wailers |4:30pm
Men:Tropic 7s vs Shujaa |4:52pm
Men:KCB vs Morans |5:14pm
Men:Western Province vs Germany|5:36pm
Day Two order of play|Sunday 19th November 2023
Men:Tropic 7s vs Uganda |10:00am
Men:Shujaa vs Red Wailers |10:22am
Men:Western Province vs Samurai|10:44am
Men:Germany vs Morans |11:06am
Women:Tropic 7s vs Lionesses|11:28am
Women:Cubs vs Uganda|11:50am
Men Cup semis : 1st pool B vs 2nd pool A |12:12pm
Men Cup semis :1st pool A VS 2nd pool B |12:34pm
Men 5th Semis :2nd pool B vs 4th pool A |12:56pm
Men 5th semis:2nd pool A vs 4th pool B|1:18pm
Women semis:1st WA vs 4th WA |1:40pm
Women semis :2nd WA vs 3rd WA |2:02 pm
Men 9th and 10th:5th pool A vs loser 34|2:44pm
Men 7th and 8th:Loser 33 vs Winner 32 |3:06pm
Mens 5th Final :Winner 33 vs Winner 34|3:28pm
Women 3rd and 4th :Loser 35 vs Loser 36 |3:50pm
Mens 3rd and 4th: Loser 31 vs Loser 32|4:12 pm
Womens final :Winner 35 vs winner 36|4:37pm
Main Final:Winner 31 vs Winner 32 |5:02pm