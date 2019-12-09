Shujaa in fair group for Cape Town Sevens

The Kenya National rugby sevens team has been pooled in a rather fair group ahead of the second leg of this season’s HSBC Sevens World Series set for this weekend in Cape Town, South Africa.

Unlike in Dubai where Shujaa was pooled with giants South Africa and England, Kenya will face Samoa, Australia and Ireland in Cape Town.

After a disastrous opening leg of the new HSBC Sevens World Series in Dubai over the weekend, where Kenya lost all group matches against South Africa, England and Spain, Shujaa can breathe a sigh of relief in Cape Town this weekend after being pooled in group D together with Samoa, Australia and Ireland.

It was a positive start for Kenya in Dubai in the first match against South Africa where they put up a spirited fight before eventually falling to the eventual champions of the leg, but things got worse against England and then fell to underdogs Spain.

Kenya only secured a single win against Scotland to settle for 13th position on 4 points, 18 below champions South Africa.

In Cape Town, Kenya will face Samoa in their first Group D match on Friday, before playing Australia and Ireland in the second and third group matches on Saturday.

After Cape Town, Shujaa will return home next week to prepare for the third leg to be held in Hamilton in January and the 4th leg set for Sydney in early February.