Shujaa in Pool B of Dubai 7s II

Kenya National rugby 7s team Shujaa have been drawn with Coach Mike Friday’s USA again in the second event of the 2021/22 World Rugby Sevens Series (Dubai II) slated for December 3 to 4.

Shujaa who sit eighth on the standings with 10 points will also face Australia and Canada in Pool “B”.

The team closed out their Dubai 7s campaign in eighth place, going down 7-29 to Ireland in the seventh place final at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, UAE on Saturday 27 November 2021.

Much was expected from Coach Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s men in Dubai Sevens I after completing the two-leg 2021 Series in third place behind champions South Africa and runners-up Great Britain.

However, Shujaa won just one match out of the six the team played.

South Africa won the tournament with a 42-7 win over the USA.

Pool “A” comprises Dubai I winners South Africa alongside Great Britain, Ireland and Japan, while Argentina, Fiji, France and Spain complete Pool “C”.