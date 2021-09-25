Shujaa kicks off Edmonton Sevens with win over Chile

The national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, began their campaign at the final round of the World Rugby Sevens series by beating Chile 38-5 in their group B match played at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Canada.

Kenya scored six tries inspired by the experienced Willy Ambaka who landed two tries on his 51st IRB tournament participation.

Alvin Otieno released Nelson Oyoo on the inside to touch down and take a 7-0 lead following succeful conversion.

Chile’s handling errors turned out costly in the second minute as Willy Ambaka capitalized on the mistakes and handed Kenya a second try for 12-0 lead.

Ambaka scored his second try in the dying minutes of the opening half for Kenya to lead 19-0 after Mark Kwemoi’s conversion.

Chile scored at the right corner through Felipe Brangier on return from the break.

Shujaa stretched the lead from the restart with substitute Harold Anduvate hitting the gap before releasing supporting Kwemoi who scored his second try in the world 7s Series.

Alvin Marube joined the scoresheet after several picks and goes near the Chilean tryline. Marube picked the ball from the ruck sold a dummy and dived over for a try that changed the scores to 31-5.

Kenya earned a penalty after the hooter and Jeff Oluoch passed to Alvin Otieno who offloaded to Timothy Mmasi. Mmasi went on to score his second try in the series and it sealed Kenya’s victory.

Kenya face Spain in its second group B match tonight before winding up the group phase against USA on Sunday morning