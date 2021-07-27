Shujaa knocked out of medal contention in Tokyo

by Maxwell Wasike

A 12-7 defeat to Ireland saw Kenya knocked out of medal contention at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday 27 July 2021.

Ireland caught Kenya cold with two early tries from Hugo Lennox and Harry McNulty, Lennox converting McNulty’s try for a 12-0 lead in a half that saw the Irish pin Shujaa to their own half, denying Innocent Simiyu’s charges any decent whiff of possession.

Ireland continued to press Kenya in the second half, probably aware that the 12-0 cushion was good enough to secure quarterfinal qualification at the time.

Kenya, struggled to get a rhythm all through this fixture, scored a consolation try at the death, Vincent Onyala going over the whitewash for Daniel Taabu to convert.

Too little, too late as they and Ireland missed out on quarterfinal qualification at Canada’s expense.

Up next for Shujaa is a 9-12 qualification clash against hosts Japan at 11.00am EAT.

  

