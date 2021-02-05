Shujaa, Lionesses squad picked ahead of Madrid tournament

The national squads for both men and women to the Inter Regional Sevens in Madrid, Spain have been announced.

Lionesses Head Coach Felix Oloo stated that he had selected his squad based on who was ready to play: “I’m keen on improving on areas we were not good at it especially kick-offs and defence as well as 50-50 balls.”

Grace Adhiambo is the notable absentee from the squad, academic commitments keeping her out of the Madrid trip.

Talking about his team’s intentions in Madrid, Oloo said, “We had already qualified for Tokyo. We want to go there and perform not just participate.”

Innocent Simiyu, his Shujaa counterpart, also named his traveling party with Nelson Oyoo and Herman Humwa as co-captains.

Simiyu who is cognizant of the fact that there has been no rugby action for the past eleven months, insisted on the importance of getting the players fit first.

“The main target is to get our players at par with fitness as we haven’t had rugby for almost 11 months. Our attack structures, where are we in responding to our plays will be one of the key focus. The players named here are the ones we’ve had in all sessions.”

The Inter Region tournament is being hosted by the Federación Española de Rugby (FER) and supported by World Rugby and will feature up to 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams participating across two successive weekends (20/21 February) and (27/28 February).

The Shujaa and Lionesses squads to Madrid, Spain for the Inter Region Sevens

Lionesses

Philadelphia Olando (Captain), Celestine Masinde, Sheila Chajira, Ann Goretti, Stella Wafula, Naomi Amuguni, Camilla Cynthia, Janet Okello, Linet Moraa, Enid Ouma, Diana Awino, Christabel Lindo, Sarah Oluche

Shujaa

Nelson Oyoo (Co-Captain), Herman Humwa (Co-captain),Alvin Otieno, Andrew Amonde, Harold Anduvati, Vincent Onyala, Willy Ambaka, Daniel Taabi, Johnstone Olindi, Mark Kwemoi, Tony Omondi, Billy Odhiambo, Derrick Keyoga, Jacob Ojee, Jeff Oluoch

Non Travelling Reserves: Alvin Marube, Bush Mwale, Levi Amunga

