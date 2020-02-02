Shujaa lose 12-19 to Samoa in 15th place playoff

The Kenya national rugby sevens team poor run at the fourth leg of this season’s HSBC Sevens World Series continued on Sunday when they suffered their 4th straight defeat at the hands of Samoa in the 15th place playoff match.

Kenya’s Shujaa, who suffered straight defeats in their group matches against Fiji, Wales and New Zealand, went down 12-19 to Samoa in the 15th place playoff match.

Kenya who led 7-5 at half time after Willy Ambaka’s converted try, lost their grip on the match in the second half as they conceded two converted tries to eventually lose 12-19.

Shujaa collected a point in Sydney Sevens and lie 11th in the HSBC Sevens World Series with 26 points.

Shujaa will now return home next week to prepare for the 5th and 6th legs of the World Series to be held in Los Angeles, the United States and Vancouver, Canada from the 29th of this month.