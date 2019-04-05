National Rugby Sevens Side, Shujaa, lost their opening match of the 7th Leg of the 2018/2019 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong, going down 22-5 to former world champions Fiji in the 2nd Pool ‘C’ match.

Shujaa is expected to have a daunting task as they chase their 1st Main Cup Quarter Final this season, as they have been pooled alongside Fiji, New Zealand and Australia.

With the return of senior players to the team, among them Andrew Amonde, Nelson Oyoo, Eden Agero and Dan Sikuta, Shujaa was expected to start their Hong Kong campaign on a high, but Fiji were quicker off the mark, taking a 17-0 lead.

Despite a try from Jeff Otieno kicking off some resistance from Paul Murunga’s charges, the former champions held on to win 22-5.

In the other Pool match, New Zealand beat Australia 40-19. Kenya’s second match will be against New Zealand at 7:51 am Saturday morning before closing pool matches against Australia at 11:33 am.

Kenya Sevens team must better Japan’s performance in the remaining four legs to avoid relegation.

Elsewhere, the fight to finish top of the Kenya Cup standings intensifies Saturday afternoon, as the two top teams, Kabras and Champions KCB, take on Impala and Homeboyz RFC.

The two have already secured Kenya Cup home semifinals but are both out to finish top so as to host the final.

Kenya Harlequins are four points above fourth-placed Impala and needs just a point against Nondies to secure third place and a home quarterfinal.

Impala, Mwamba, Nakuru and Nondies are all capable of making playoffs but could still miss according to Saturday’s results.

Strathmore and BlakBlad will clash at Madaraka, as both fight to remain in the Kenya Cup next season.