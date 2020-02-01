Shujaa loses Sydney 7s opener to Fiji

Kenya National Rugby Sevens side Shujaa kicked off their Sydney 7s campaign on the wrong foot, after losing two of their first two pool A matches.

Shujaa went down 14-28 to Fiji in the 1st match at the Bankwest Stadium, before throwing away their lead against Wales, going down 21-26 to Wales.

The Paul Feeney led team will now take on New Zealand in their last pool match early tomorrow morning.

Collins Injera landed the first of two Shujaa tries barely 3 minutes after kick-off, before adding the conversion to give Shujaa an early lead against Fiji.

However, Fiji bagged two tries before the breather and converted both successfully taking the 14-7 lead at the break.

Two further tries from Fiji in the 2nd half put the game out of reach for Kenya, before Johnstone Olindi secured Shujaa’s 2nd try in the last play, with the full-time scores reading 28-14.

In their second match against Wales, Shujaa would once again take the lead through Injera’s 3rd-minute try, before Daniel Taabu extended their lead minutes later.

However, Wales responded in kind with two tries from Will Jones and Ben Roach.

Andrew Amonde restored Shujaa’s lead in the 2nd half, but hopes of securing a first win in Sydney were all but gone, with tries from Will Thomas and Luke Treharne, four minutes apart, giving Wales a 26-21 win, and condemning Kenya to her 2nd defeat of the day.

The Paul Feeney coached side will have a chance to redeem themselves in their last pool A match, but comes up against a vengeful New Zealand side who were 26-5 losers in the hands of Fiji, having won 54-5 against Wales in an earlier match.

