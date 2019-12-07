Shujaa register first win in Dubai after beating Scotland 26-14

The Kenya national rugby sevens team registered their first win at the first leg of the new HSBC Sevens World Series season in Dubai when they defeated Scotland 26-14 in their 4th match of the tournament.

A much improved Kenya, who had suffered group stage defeats to South Africa, England and Spain, led 14-0 at halftime thanks to two converted tries by Daniel Sikuta and Vincent Onyala.

Scotland managed to score two tries in the second half of the game at ‘The Sevens’ stadium, but Johnstone Olindi and Alvin Otieno added to Kenya’s score to seal the 26-14 win.

The win is a morale booster for Shujaa heading into the second leg of the season in Cape Town next weekend.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Shujaa started their IRB World Rugby series on a sour note after losing all group matches in the first leg of the series Dubai Sevens.

The team coached by Paul Feeney was beaten by South Africa 17-12 in the first group ‘D’ match before going down 12-05 against England in their second match.

The Kenyan boys wrapped up their group ‘D’ campaign with a 22-19 lose to Spain. The team played without their talisman Collins Injera, who picked up a shoulder injury during October’s International Safari Sevens.

The Kenyan team will use the series to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games which are scheduled to be held between the 27th July to 1st of August next year.