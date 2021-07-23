Shujaa seeking to defy all odds in Japan

Kenya’s national rugby sevens men’s side Shujaa is seeking to defy all odds at the Tokyo Olympics which kicks off today on Friday 23.

The team has been training hard with the aim of banishing the ghosts of Rio Olympics when they crashed out of the reckoning with three straight defeats.

Kenya fell 31-7 to Great Britain, 28-5 to New Zealand, and 31-7 to Japan in what ranks as a forgettable Olympics, but the feeling is different this time in Tokyo.

Captain Andrew Amonde has praised the new blood coming through the ranks as the old guard near the sunset of their careers.

Including Amonde, only three other players that participated at the 2016 Olympics in Rio were named in Shujaa’s latest squad bound for this year’s Games in Tokyo.

Kenya’s HSBC top try scorer Collins Injera, Willy Ambaka and Billy Odhiambo are the other three players with Amonde optimistic of doing better in this Olympics compared to Rio Olympics where they finished 11th overall.

The team is pooled alongside South Africa, the United States of America and the Republic of Ireland in the Tokyo Olympic Games set to begin on Friday, July 23.

Shujaa, popular in the world due to their participation in the World Sevens Series, will open their campaign against rivals USA, coached by former Kenya tactician Mike Friday on July 26.

They will then take on another rival, fellow Africans South Africa before wrapping up Pool C action with a tie against Ireland.