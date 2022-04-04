Shujaa set to defy all odds at the Singapore 7s

Kenya Sevens rugby team Shujaa will begin their Singapore 7s campaign with a clash against the USA, before taking on South Africa and Canada in their subsequent Pool A fixtures at the tournament.

Innocent Simiyu charges will be hoping to replicate the team’s glittering performance in 2016 during the same leg when they won the eighth round of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in dramatic fashion, beating Fiji 30-7 to claim an historic Cup title.

The late Benjamin Ayimba regarded as the most decorated Kenya 7s head coach guided the team to its first ever World Rugby Sevens Series Main Cup title.

Please see the fixtures and local timings in the poster. East African time indicated (GMT+3) pic.twitter.com/vlQA0TPqnP — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) April 4, 2022

Last week on Wednesday, Shujaa head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu unveiled a sixteen-man member squad that will be travelling for the upcoming fifth and sixth round of the 2021-2022 world rugby season.

He named a number of young players in the team including handing debuts to Collins Shikoli, Richel Wangila, Ben Salem and Zeden Marrow who are set to get their maiden appearance.

“Our key focus for this month is the World Cup qualifier. We believe that we have prepared well enough for Singapore and Vancouver and to be able to qualify for the World Cup.”

“Our training has been on areas that have been an Achilles heel and starting from Singapore. We hope that we can start finding the consistency that we need going forward,” Simiyu said.

The squad will be captained by Nelson Oyoo and Herman Humwa.

Shujaa squad to Singapore and Vancouver

Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, Co-Captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin, Co-Captain), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Levy Amunga (KCB), Tony Omondi (Mwamba), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar), Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Collins Shikoli (Homeboyz, debut), Zeden Marrow (Homeboyz, debut), Richel Wangila (Homeboyz,debut), Alvin Otieno (KCB, to link up with squad in Vancouver), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro, to link up with squad in Vanco