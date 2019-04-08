Shujaa set to kick off Singapore7s campaign against England

Shujaa will kick off their Singapore7s campaign against England this Saturday at 5:44am after the team was drawn in Pool C where they’ll play the Hong Kong7s bronze medalists USA, England and Wales.

At 9:34am, Shujaa will take on USA before wrapping up the day one action against Wales at 12:38pm.

They finished tenth at the Hong Kong7s after falling 12-21 to Japan in the challenge trophy semifinal, collecting five points and bringing their total tally to 23 points.

Shujaa registered one win in the Hong Kong round against Canada in the challenge cup quarter finals after claiming a 19-0 points win.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The team had a difficult outing losing to Fiji by 22-5 points, 36-0 mauling by New Zealand, 28-12 points loss to Australia and a 21-12 loss to Japan.

Attention now shifts to the Singapore sevens round where Pool A pits Hong Kong champions Fiji, South Africa, Scotland and Canada while France, Argentina, Australia and Hong Kong are grouped in pool B. Pool D has Samoa, New Zealand, Japan and Spain.

Shujaa currently sits at the 13th position on the series standings with 23 points while USA is at the helm with 130 points.