Shujaa squad for opening leg of HSBC SVNS2 announced

The Kenya national rugby sevens head Coach Kevin Wambua has named a 12 man squad for the opening leg of the 2026 HSBC Sevens Division 2 to be staged at the Nyayo Stadium between 14th and 15 this month.

The Shujaa squad which was named on Monday is a blend of both young and experienced players.

Olympians Nygel Amaitsa,Patrick Odongo,Vincent Onyala,Kevin Wekesa and co-captain George Ooro headlines the team with rookie David Nyangige who has earned his first international call up.

Others in the team are Chrisant Ojwang,Festus Shiasi,Samuel Asati,John Okoth,Dennis Abukuse and Floyd Wabwire.

Shujaa will face the USA, Canada, Germany, Uruguay, and Belgium in the two-day tournament in which they are competing after being relegated from the HSBC SEVENS.

Meanwhile the the Kenya Lionesses head coach, Simon Odongo, has added Marvel Oswago and Charity Nilah to his roster of 13 players for the event being held in Kenya for the first time.

The Lionesses will compete against Spain, China, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil.