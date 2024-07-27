Shujaa retained its 9th position finish three years ago after beating Samoa 10-5 on Saturday in a classification match to register a successive win for the 1st time at the ongoing 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, France.

John Oyoo scored a try in each half to hand Kenya sweet revenge over Samoa, who had beaten them 26-0 in their group B match, with Motou Opetai pulling a try back for the Islanders.

The results ensured the Kevin Wambua charges, which are made up of many youthful players, exited the Olympic games with their heads high as they shifted focus to the Sevens World Series.

Meanwhile, defending champions Fiji will face host France in the gold match later tonight as New Zealand plays South Africa in the bronze match play-off.