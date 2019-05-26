National Rugby Sevens side, Shujaa, faces an uphill task in their battle to maintain their status in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, after only collecting a single point in the penultimate stage of the 2018/2019 season in London, England.

Shujaa will now need to bag more points than Japan in the Final Leg of the season set for Paris, France, next weekend, in order to avoid relegation.

After bagging one win from three matches in pool B following their 21-20 win over Samoa and booking a slot in the Challenge Trophy Quarter Finals, Shujaa was relegated to the 13th place semifinals after falling 29-21 to Scotland in the 2nd day of the London Sevens.

Shujaa’s hopes of redeeming themselves in their 2nd game of the day did not pan out as expected, as their relegation fears worsened following a 26-17 loss to Japan.

Japan took the lead courtesy of Naoki Motomura and Katsuyuki Sakai.

But Bush Mwale bagged two of Shujaa’s three tries to give them the Lead.

Further tries from Yoshikazu Fujita and Kazushi Hano earned Japan a vital win against a relegation rival.