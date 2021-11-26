Shujaa to face Fiji in Dubai 7s cup quarterfinal

Kenya closed out their Pool B fixtures at the Dubai 7s with victory over Spain at The Sevens Stadium, Dubai on Friday 26 November 2021.

Shujaa fell behind to Eduardo Lopez’ converted try, two minutes into the fixture.

Levy Amunga converted Johnstone Olindi’s try to drew Shujaa level before Billy Odhiambo scored after the half time buzzer had sounded for a 12-7 lead.

Herman Humwa reacted quickest to the referee’s penalty call, tapping and carrying the ball over the whitewash for third try, Tony Omondi converting for a 19-7 lead in early second half.

Odhiambo landed his brace, Omondi drilling home the conversion as Kenya kept their quarterfinal hunt alive but Spain responded, attacking down the right channel with Juan Ramos touching down, his unconverted try bringing the score to 26-12, a result that saw them secure quarterfinal qualification as one of the two best third placed teams.

They will face Pool A winners Fiji in the cup quarterfinal at 10.34am EAT on Saturday morning.