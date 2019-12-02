The Kenya national rugby sevens team will begin their 2019-2020 HSBC Sevens World Series season against African giants South Africa at the first leg in Dubai on Thursday.
Kenya, who left the country on Monday, are pooled in a tough group D with South Africa, England and Spain.
They will face England in their second pool match before ending the group stage with a clash against Spain.
Shujaa will, however, have to seek for a second main cup triumph without experienced Collins Injera who picked up a shoulder injury during October’s Safari Sevens despite resuming training with the squad picked for the new season.
In Dubai, Kenya will be represented by the same team that did duty at the Africa 7’s, with the only addition being Dan Sikuta.
