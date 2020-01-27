Shujaa to kick off Sydney 7s against Fiji

The Kenya Sevens Men’s National Team, Shujaa, will kick off its Sydney 7s campaign, the 4th Leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, with a clash against Fiji at the Parramatta Stadium, Sydney, Australia.

Kenya finished eighth at the Hamilton 7s last weekend as hosts New Zealand beat France 27-5 to claim the Cup on home soil for the 10th time.

Shujaa moved one place on the Series standings, climbing from 11th to 10th after the New Zealand Sevens in Hamilton.

A 19-17 loss to Argentina in the 7th place playoff saw the side collect 10 points, taking their tally for the season to 25 points after previous rounds in Dubai and Cape Town.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



For the next Leg of the season in Sydney, Australia, Shujaa will take on New Zealand, Fiji and Wales in Pool A.

France will play Argentina, Samoa and South Africa in Pool B as Australia take on the USA, Scotland and Japan on pool C.

Pool D has England, Canada, Ireland and Spain.