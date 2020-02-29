Shujaa to open campaign against SA in Los Angeles

National rugby sevens team will be in the United States this weekend to take part in the Los Angeles sevens.

National Rugby team Shujaa is in Pool B together with former world champions South Africa, Series newcomers Ireland and Canada.

Shujaa will open their campaign against South Africa at 10.35pm, at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in California.

They will then play Ireland at 1.31am and Canada at 5.35am on Sunday morning in the other group ‘B’ matches.

The team will bank on former Shujaa captain Oscar Ouma, Sammy Oliech, Jacob Ojee, Daniel Sikuta and Oscar Dennis who have return to the squad after missing previous legs.

The format of the event has been changed and unlike in the last two legs in Hamilton, New Zealand and Sydney, Australia, where group winners faced off in the Cup semi-finals, top two teams from the four pools advance to the Cup quarter-finals.