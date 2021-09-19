Shujaa to play US in Cup Quarters in Vancouver

The Kenya National rugby sevens team Shujaa won two matches and lost one in the group stage of the opening round of this season’s HSBC World Sevens Series in Vancouver, Canada.

Shujaa, the 2018 Vancouver sevens runners-up, defeated Spain 17-5, then thrashed Mexico 45-7 before suffering a 33-14 loss to South Africa in their last Pool “A” match Sunday morning.

This is our day one scorecard in Vancouver. We face the USA in the cup quarters at 7.42pm EAT on Sunday 19 September 2021#Shujaa pic.twitter.com/zMLbBnaf3j — Shujaa (@KenyaSevens) September 19, 2021

Alvin Otieno, Willy Ambaka and Harold Anduvate scored the three tries in the first match against Spain before the second encounter against Mexico that saw Otieno, Alvin Marube, Ambaka and Derick Keyoga being among the try scorers with Daniel Taabu being handed conversion duties.

Kenya however slipped against South Africa, losing 33-14 with the only two tries being scored by Otieno and Marube as Taabu and Mark Kwemoi converted the two tries.

Innocent “Namcos” Simiyu’s side will face Mike Friday’s United States in the quarterfinal at 7.42pm on Sunday.

It will be the first time Kenya is facing US since the Tokyo Olympics where they lost to the Americans 19-14 in the group stage.