Under the hashtag Shujaa Wangu, Kenyans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the heroes in their lives 

Shujaa
Snapshot from Google’s new Cultural and folk Kenyan heroes collection

To celebrate Mashujaa day, Kenyans on Twitter took to the social media platform to celebrate their own heroes. They celebrated the people in their lives, the people who have had an impact in their lives and in the lives of Kenyans in general.

Mashujaa day also known as Heroes’ Day, is observed to collectively honour all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence or positively contributed to post-independent Kenya.

In honour of the day, Google Arts and Culture in collaboration with the National Museums of Kenya released a collection of 61 Kenyan cultural and folk heroes. Have you found your hero yet? 

Here are our favourite tweets celebrating both ordinary and extraordinary Shujaas.

