Under the hashtag Shujaa Wangu, Kenyans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the heroes in their lives

To celebrate Mashujaa day, Kenyans on Twitter took to the social media platform to celebrate their own heroes. They celebrated the people in their lives, the people who have had an impact in their lives and in the lives of Kenyans in general.

Mashujaa day also known as Heroes’ Day, is observed to collectively honour all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence or positively contributed to post-independent Kenya.

In honour of the day, Google Arts and Culture in collaboration with the National Museums of Kenya released a collection of 61 Kenyan cultural and folk heroes. Have you found your hero yet?

Here are our favourite tweets celebrating both ordinary and extraordinary Shujaas.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



When New York City was being put on lockdown, KQ pilot Captain Daudi Kimuyu Kibati helped evacuate stranded Kenyans and paid the ultimate price for his heroic efforts. #ShujaaWangu. pic.twitter.com/xVvHt5r8LC — Nick (@common_kenyan7) October 20, 2020

Today I choose to celebrate Amina Ramadhan a patriotic & an empathetic cop who has lived up to the Police Slogan 'Utumishi kwa Wote' yeye ni #ShujaaWangu

#KenyaKwetu

pic.twitter.com/3A2dKxEc0j — Landlord™?? (@jayp_morgan) October 20, 2020

Ali Gire, the KQ employee who exposed the China flight into the country when it was inadvisable to do so is a hero. #ShujaaWangu #MashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/ynz0dTgH7q — kipkoech mitei Rober (@MiteiRober) October 20, 2020

Moma I saw you struggling but I never saw you showing any sign of giving up. 2020 has been "that yr". I've learnt of Consistency! You are truly an INDEFATIGABLE lady?? wewe ni Shujaa wangu?#ShujaaWangu pic.twitter.com/NAbY8e6X5I — Jeff, ADS (@iamJEFFtheGREAT) October 20, 2020

Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Wanted to unify Uganda,Kenya and Tanzania Offered to delay Tanganyika's independence,to wait for the three E.African countries' independence in the hope of unifying them Was even willing to let Jomo Kenyatta be the leader of the wider E.A#ShujaaWangu pic.twitter.com/rP61CDINOJ — Shaka Zulu? (@BikoSpeaks) October 20, 2020

#WangariMaathai left us but her legacy will remain with us forever. Her commitment in fighting for our green spaces was unmatched. We will live to celebrate her. Plant more trees and let's save this planet #ShujaaWangu #KenyaSAFI pic.twitter.com/kgX0K2aV8N — Kenya Safi (@KenyaSafi) October 20, 2020

Today I celebrate Peter Tabichi, the global Teacher Prize Winner 2019.

He donates 80% of his salary to poor students.#ShujaaWangu #kenyakwetu pic.twitter.com/0G3yyvowwc — Kenyan Khaleesi (@AnnKamaaKE) October 20, 2020

Our doctors and nurses have been working tirelessly throughout this pandemic. We celebrate them today. #ShujaaWangu #MashujaaDay pic.twitter.com/YllTGMexJL — Sylvia Korir ?? (@SylviaKorir4) October 20, 2020

On this Mashujaa day, Let us not forget our Mothers who will forever remain our heroes no matter what.#ShujaaWangu#KenyaKwetu pic.twitter.com/ABlPfGJJ9G — AfrikanQueenKE (@AfricanahQueen) October 20, 2020

Tell Us What You Think