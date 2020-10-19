Google Arts and Culture in partnership with the National Museums of Kenya have unveiled the country’s folk Shujaas from 44 communities

In a virtual event hosted on the National Museums of Kenya’s YouTube page, Google Arts and Culture in collaboration with the National Museums of Kenya, have unveiled Kenya’s cultural and folk heroes.

This comes on the eve of Mashujaa day, a national holiday in which the country collectively honours all those who contributed towards the struggle for Kenya’s independence or positively contributed in the post-independence Kenya.

The collection features 61 superheroes from Kenya’s 44 communities, 30 of whom were added in the second phase of the project in 2020 supported by the National Museums of Kenya and Google Arts and Culture.

The Kenyan superhero display features the country’s pre-independence legends who fought for their communities’ land, freedom and well-being, and are revered by communities to date.

The idea behind the Shujaas was conceptualised in 2017 and was the brain-child of Masidza Sande Gala (1993-2020) who was a Creative Director and co-founder at Shujaa Stories and Tatu Creatives in Nairobi. During the virtual unveiling event, he was honoured with a tribute which was read by his sister. Shujaa Stories made its public debut with an exhibition at the Nairobi National Museum in 2018. The exhibit shined a light on 28 of Kenya’s greatest heroes and heroines.

Each “Shujaa” featured on the Google Arts and Culture platform comes with a comprehensive story that explains why and how they became a Shujaa. This is told both in audio and video format. You can also answer a quiz and find your own community on the app.

The event was graced by Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage who delivered the keynote address.

