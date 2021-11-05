Shun leaders pushing tribal card, Ruto tells Kenyans

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders who bank on tribal politics to ascend the presidency.

He said he was optimistic that the outcome of the 2022 general election will not be determined by politics based on tribalism.

“The next general election will be unique because politics of tribalism will be buried. Kenyans are saying no to politics of tribalism and are embracing issues pertaining t o eco nomic empowerment,” said the DP

Speaking in Cheptais, Sirisia, and Bumula in Bungoma County on Friday, Ruto said Kenyans were no longer interested in rhetoric but development-oriented leaders.

“It’s impressive that the conversation now in Kenya has changed and it’s about economic empowerment. Kenyans have forced leaders to talk about the economy by outlining their plans and manifestos,” said Ruto.