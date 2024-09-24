Siaya church leaders urge Ruto, Gachagua to reconcile

Religious leaders from Siaya County have called on President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to engage in dialogue to resolve rising political tensions that threaten to divide the nation.

Speaking under the Siaya County Church Leaders’ Forum, the clergy expressed concern over the ongoing verbal exchanges between the deputy president and individuals allegedly aligned with the president.

Archbishop James Opiyo Anyango, the forum’s chairman, emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize unity and constructive dialogue, especially given their Christian backgrounds, which played a pivotal role in their election campaign.

“We urge the deputy president to show respect to the president and seek a private meeting to address any grievances instead of airing them publicly,” Archbishop Opiyo said during a meeting in Siaya Town.

Bishop Wilfred Amollo, the forum’s organizing secretary, echoed this sentiment, urging the two leaders to lead by example as Christians.

He criticized the excessive political posturing, noting that the next general election is still three years away.

“We hope to see both leaders come together in a peaceful environment and engage in dialogue,” Bishop Amollo added.

Bishop Martin Arara, another forum member, questioned the authenticity of the unity displayed by Ruto and Gachagua during the election campaign.

He expressed disappointment, saying, “It is now clear that the unity they showed was built on deceit. Their differences suggest they were not genuine Christians and need to reconnect with their faith.”

The clergy also condemned the use of church platforms for political rhetoric, urging politicians to refrain from using sacred spaces to propagate their divisions.

Bishop Arara warned that this behaviour was damaging the image of the church and alienating Christians.

The Siaya church leaders’ call for reconciliation comes amid growing concerns that political tensions between the country’s top leaders could escalate if left unresolved.